NATO leader makes hasty trip to see Trump as US-led negotiations to end Russia-Ukraine war stall

22 de octubre, 2025

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is due Wednesday in Washington, D.C., on short notice to meet with President Trump – following what was reportedly his strained meeting last week with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump reportedly told Zelensky in the meeting Friday at the White House that he didn't intend to provide long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, at least for now, almost three years after Russia invaded Ukraine.

NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, confirmed the Ruttee trip late Tuesday. The international group of 32 mostly European member states that also includes the U.S. was created for the primary purpose of "security of the North Atlantic area."

The scheduled Trump-Rutte meeting also follows the cancellation of a planned meeting between Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest – in ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to broker a ceasefire or peace deal.

Ruttte also plans while in Washington to meet with members of Congress, according to Politico.

