France: at least 10 injured after a multiple hit and run shouting 'Allah is great'

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de noviembre, 2025

A 35 year old man intentionally ran over pedestrians and cyclists Wednesday on the French island of Oléron, on its Atlantic coast, and caused 10 injuries before being arrested. The information was confirmed by authorities.

Of the 10 people injured, four are in critical condition.

Arnaud Laraize, prosecutor of La Rochelle, explained to AFP that authorities are investigating the incident as "attempted murder," although for the moment the motives are unknown.

Laraize pointed out that at the time of his arrest the man shouted "Allah is great!" in Arabic. The event occurred days before the 10th anniversary of the jihadist attacks that left 130 dead in Paris and Saint-Denis.

"However, the motive is not confirmed and the investigation will have to determine it," the representative of the public prosecutor's office specified. The man had a record for common law crimes.