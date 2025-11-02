At least 23 dead in Mexico supermarket explosion

Published by Israel Duro 2 de noviembre, 2025

At least 23 people were killed, including some minors and 12 others were injured by an explosion in a supermarket in the city of Hermosillo, in the northern Mexican state of Sonora , local authorities said Saturday.

"So far we have the record of 23 people dead, 11 injured (later one more would be added). Unfortunately the number of victims includes minors," Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo said in a video, according to AFP. Durazo added that the injured are being treated in different hospitals in the city and that most of the deaths were due to "gas inhalation."

Initial inquiries rule out an attack and point to an electrical transformer.

"I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation to establish the causes of the incident and determine the corresponding responsibilities," he added.

The explosion was recorded at a Waldo's chain store in the city center. Although investigations are at an initial stage, the local Public Security Secretariat ruled out that the incident was "an attack" or an "event related to a violent attitude" against civilians.

According to the Mexican press, after the explosion, customers sought refuge inside the store and were trapped by the flames.

Statements from Waldo's and Sheinbaum



In a statement posted on its social media accounts, Waldo's expressed its "deep regret" for what happened in the store and expressed its "solidarity with those affected and their families." It also promised to cooperate with the investigation "in a transparent and responsible manner."

For her part, President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed on social network X her condolences "to the families and loved ones of the deceased."