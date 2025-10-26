Trump increases tariffs on Canada by 10% after "fraudulent" Ronald Reagan video

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de octubre, 2025

The president Donald Trump announced Saturday that he will increase tariffs on Canada by 10% over current levels - which range from 35% on some products and 50% on others-, further escalating trade tensions after what it described as a "fraudulent" announcement that included different fragments of a speech by former U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1987, published by the Canadian government, in which the former Republican president is seen expressing several messages against tariffs. The Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute claimed the video was doctored.

"Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs. Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now," Trump posted on his Truth Social account while aboard Air Force One, about to depart for Asia for a five-day tour in which he will meet with several leaders in the region, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump had terminated trade relations with Canada

Trump's announcement comes after elast Thursday night he also announced on his Truth Social account that he was officially ending all trade negotiations with the Canadian government after it aired the Reagan commercial.

"The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" tweeted Trump at the time.