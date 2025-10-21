China launches subsidy program to boost its birth rate

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de octubre, 2025

At least 25 provinces in China will begin distributing maternity subsidies on Nov. 1. The intention is to encourage women to decide to have children.

"A step closer to building of a childbirth-friendly society, said China's National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA)," Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times. reported.

According to the information, provinces such as Jiangxi, Anhui and Shaanxi have started making direct payment of maternity benefits at the provincial level for the past month. Meanwhile, other regions such as Liaoning and Jiangsu have issued official statements informing that beginning Nov. 1 they will also start direct disbursement of these subsidies.

"The administration has vowed to actively promote and streamline the disbursement process for childcare subsidies and to continue advancing the direct payment of these allowances to individuals, providing the public with a more convenient and efficient service," Global Times reported.

In addition, it was learned that the expanded program will cover about 90% of the areas included in the country's social insurance system. However, notable exceptions include Beijing, the technology hub of Guangdong and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

"These allowances are expected to be adjusted dynamically to better encourage childbirth and foster a childbearing-friendly society," the Chinese newspaper said.