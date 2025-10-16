Mexico reports drone and explosive attack on anti-kidnapping unit in Tijuana

Published by Santiago Ospital 16 de octubre, 2025

The Mexican Attorney General's Office denounced an attack on its facilities in Tijuana. Prosecutor María Elena Andrade explained that several drones dropped homemade explosives on Wednesday afternoon. She added that there were no injuries, but there was material damage.

"What could be vestiges of explosive devices were found, which in turn caused some material damage to property belonging to the institution, four private vehicles and two official vehicles," the Baja California State Attorney General's Office (FGE) wrote. There were no injuries.

The Baja California Attorney General’s Office said the “incident” occurred around 7 p.m. and that the affected facilities belong to its anti-kidnapping unit. The agency added that it is investigating the case and vowed "to go all out, no matter who goes down.”

Hours later, the U.S. Consulate General in Tijuana echoed "reports of an attack against the state attorney general’s office in Playas de Tijuana."

"Monitor local news and stay away from the area," it advised Americans in the area. "Inform your friends and family of your status."

An attack captured on social media?



Videos spread on social networks by Mexican users and media showed the moment of the attack. According to witnesses cited by N+, "allegedly several suspicious objects were thrown from drones towards the building."