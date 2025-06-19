Mexican authorities discover 'narco-tunnel' between Tijuana and San Diego

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de junio, 2025

This Wednesday, Mexican security forces discovered a clandestine tunnel in the border city of Tijuana that connects to the U.S. city of San Diego, authorities said.

These underpasses are often used by criminals to traffic people and drugs along the 3,100-kilometer border zone between the two countries.

The 350-meter-long tunnel was located by soldiers and police inside a house, where "various doses of methamphetamine" were also found, the federal Security Ministry said in a statement.

The operation was carried out "in coordination" with U.S. authorities, Laureano Carrillo, Baja California state security secretary, told reporters. So far, no details of any arrests related to the operation have been made available.

According to a report by journalist Nacho Lozano, the tunnel passed under the National Guard and U.S. Customs facilities and operated 13 meters underground. The tunnel was also fully illuminated and electrified.

Baja California: Crime takes hold of Tijuana



In Tijuana, in the Central Zone, elements of the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) and the Federal Commission for Protection Against Health Risks (COFEPRIS) secured 599 pieces of controlled medicines, during an inspection visit to 12 pharmaceutical establishments.

In another action in Tijuana, elements of the Mexican Army, National Guard (GN), Attorney General's Office (FGR), Semar and Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), after executing raids, arrested four people, including Pablo Edwin "N," regional leader of a criminal group, seized weapons, magazines, cartridges, various doses of drugs, vehicles, three apocryphal IDs, six items of clothing of the State Attorney's Office and 30 high-end watches.

In Tijuana, elements of the Mexican Army, FGR and Municipal Police raided a property, seized three long guns, a hand gun, magazines, cartridges and a motorcycle.

In Tijuana and Tecate, elements of the GN and Mexican Army arrested a woman, seized magazines, cartridges, 26 kilos of marijuana, several doses of drugs and two vehicles. On the same Wednesday the federal Security Secretariat reported the existence other operations in Baja California, specifically in Tijuana.

In January, security forces from both countries found a clandestine tunnel that connected the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez (north) with El Paso, in the state of Texas.

The Mexican government multiplied arrests and drug seizures amid threats by President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Mexico, alleging that the neighboring country allows drugs and undocumented migrants to enter its territory.