The former commander of US naval intelligence, Jesús Romero, assured that Maduro no longer has the possibility of "reaching any kind of negotiation" with Trump

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de octubre, 2025

Journalist Verónica Silveri interviewed former US Naval Intelligence Commander Jesús Romero on Voz News about the possible escalation of the military operation deployed in the Caribbean by the President Donald Trump against Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, who according to several media would have refused to negotiate with the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.b>had refused to negotiate his exit from power as he felt sure that the U.S. president would not carry out a direct attack against his regime.

"Unfortunately for the Cartel of the Suns, for the leadership of Nicolás Maduro, Diosdado Cabello and Padrino López, here the possibility of reaching any kind of negotiation is over. [...] Now more than ever President Trump has a clearer panorama to work directly with the leaders of the Southern Command, the leaders of the War Department, in order to make more forceful decisions for what is happening in the Caribbean", commented Romero.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.