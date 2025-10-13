Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de octubre, 2025

China's foreign trade grew at a faster-than-expected pace in September amid fears of escalation in the tariff war between Washington and Beijing.

According to the General Administration of Customs, Chinese exports rose 8.3% year-on-year in September, surpassing Bloomberg's forecast of 6.6 %. Imports grew 7.4 %, exceeding the agency's estimate of 1.9 %.

Exports to the United States

Exports to the U.S., the world's largest consumer market, rose to $34.3 billion last month, data showed. The figure represented an 8.6% increase from August's $31.6 billion.