Chinese foreign trade exceeds expectations in September despite Trump's tariffs

Exports to the U.S. rose to $34.3 billion last month, up 8.6% from August’s $31.6 billion.

Cargo ships at the Kwai Chung terminal, Hong Kong.AFP.

Carlos Dominguez

China's foreign trade grew at a faster-than-expected pace in September amid fears of escalation in the tariff war between Washington and Beijing.

According to the General Administration of Customs, Chinese exports rose 8.3% year-on-year in September, surpassing Bloomberg's forecast of 6.6 %. Imports grew 7.4 %, exceeding the agency's estimate of 1.9 %.

Exports to the United States

Exports to the U.S., the world's largest consumer market, rose to $34.3 billion last month, data showed. The figure represented an 8.6% increase from August's $31.6 billion.

A possible worsening of the trade war

Concerns of a worsening trade war between Washington and China surged over the weekend after President Trump threatened to impose additional 100% tariffs on Chinese imports.

China's communist regime criticized the move, calling it "a typical example of double standards." On Sunday, however, the president struck a more conciliatory tone on Truth Social stating that the U.S. "wants to help China, not hurt it."

