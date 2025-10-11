The global right hails María Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize: 'She is the Iron Lady of Venezuela'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de octubre, 2025

Numerous right-wing leaders across the West celebrated Friday the Nobel Peace Prize won by Venezuela's opposition leader, María Corina Machado, due to her courageous and tireless fight against the socialist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. Many of these figures not only pointed out that what Machado achieved was more than deserved, but that it represented a clear vindication of the anti-socialist ideas and freedom that both the Venezuelan, as well as many of them, have been defending for years.

One of the first to congratulate Machado was the leader of the Vox party in Spain, Santiago Abascal, who assured through his X account: "My most sincere congratulations to a friend and ally, María Corina Machado, a woman who, in Venezuela and around the world, embodies the absolute courage, the strength of reason and the hope of millions of people who believe in freedom. Down with tyranny and its allies!" Likewise, Argentine President Javier Milei also expressed his happiness for the award obtained by the Venezuelan leader on said social network, in which he commented: "Congratulations for this more than deserved recognition for your enormous struggle in courageous defense of FREEDOM and democracy. Thank you for the inspiration with which you enlighten the world fighting against the Venezuelan narco-dictatorship."

Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe also joined the congratulations by expressing through his account: "Long live María Corina, long live democracy, long live Venezuela, long live Colombia! Likewise, former Colombian president Iván Duque applauded Machado's "tireless struggle for the return of democracy and freedom to Venezuela," describing her as "an example for the whole region and the world."

In France, opposition leader Marine Le Pen expressed her joy at Machado's achievement by publishing: "The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the leading figure of the Venezuelan opposition, María Corina Machado, a historic opponent of the socialist and authoritarian regime in Caracas. This distinction is more than deserved and pays tribute to the courageous, determined and tireless struggle of a woman for democracy, freedom and pluralism."

Already in Canada, right-wing leader Pierre Poilievre expressed his jubilation by writing on his X account: "Today, freedom-loving people around the world rejoiced to learn that Venezuela's 'Iron Lady,' Maria Corina Machado, will join the ranks of such renowned figures as Lech Wałęsa, Yitzhak Rabin and Mother Teresa as recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize. This recognition is a powerful tribute to his courage and the unwavering spirit of the Venezuelan people, who for decades have endured the devastating consequences of socialism under Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro."

Congratulations and gratitude for his gesture to Trump

In the United States, important members of both the Republican Party and President Donald Trump's administration congratulated her and expressed their support, even in the face of disappointment that the conservative leader did not receive the award, which many considered deserved due to his efforts to end the armed conflict between Israel and Palestine. However, Machado, shortly after winning the prize, dedicated it to Trump due to the support he has constantly given to the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.

On this gesture, Trump expressed his gratitude during a press conference, in which he said: "The person who actually got the Nobel Prize called today, called me, and to say ‘I’m accepting this in honor of you because you really deserved it.’ It was a very nice thing to do." Likewise, State Department Undersecretary Christopher Landau wrote on his X account, "Congratulations to @MariaCorinaYA for this recognition of her efforts to restore peace, freedom, and prosperity to her country. She has not only shown exceptional courage and conviction, but also characteristic grace and class by thanking @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Viva Venezuela Libre!"

In the same vein, Florida Republican Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez posted: "Nobel Laureate Maria Corina Machado is the Iron Lady of Venezuela. Nicolas Maduro’s criminal narcoterrorist regime has brutalized her, persecuted her family, & threatened her life. She’s fearless & we must all protect her now more than ever."

Similarly, Congresswoman Nancy Mace highlighted on her X account Machado's gesture in dedicating her award to Trump: "María Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize and dedicated it to President Trump. Thank you, @MariaCorinaYA for seeing what the Prize Committee could not."