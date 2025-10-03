Manchester synagogue terrorist, Jihad al-Shamie, was on bail for an alleged rape

Published by Agustina Blanco 3 de octubre, 2025

On Thursday, during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, Jihad al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen born in Syria, carried out a terrorist attack on worshippers entering the Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester.

Al-Shamie rammed his car into attendees and then stabbed them, before being gunned down by local police. Police in Greater Manchester confirmed that this was a terrorist incident and revealed that two victims were struck by bullets as they prevented the attacker from entering the building.

Who is the terrorist?



Al-Shamie was on police bail for an alleged rape when he carried out the attack, The Telegraph has learned. He was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault believed to have taken place earlier this year. In addition, the media outlet estimates he had other criminal convictions, but was not on the radar of counterterrorism officials.

What was the attack like?



An eyewitness, Alan Levy, chairman of the synagogue's board of directors, helped block the doors along with Rabbi Walker and other congregants when Al-Shamie appeared brandishing a knife.

Levy told ITV News that he saw the attacker "with a big knife, banging his knife into the glass, trying to get through” as members of the congregation held the doors tightly to prevent him from entering.

Levy added that he heard the attacker shout, “'this is what you get for killing our children’!” as parishioners shouted at him from outside the perimeter. Levy described the situation as "really horrible," highlighting the attacks against the Jewish community.

The victims



Melvin Cravitz, 66, was killed in the attack. Greater Manchester police confirmed that he was working as a security guard at the synagogue when the incident occurred and that he “courageously stopped the attacker from entering the building.”

#TRIBUTE | Family of Melvin Cravitz pay tribute to ‘kind and caring man’



More: https://t.co/nzALrF2oTb pic.twitter.com/Cea37CxPJU — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 3, 2025

His family, in a statement issued by the police, described him as a "kind and caring" man and "always wanted to chat and meet people." He was a man devoted to his wife and family, and he loved food. He will be deeply missed by his wife, family, friends and community. “We ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with this shocking loss.”

The other fatality was Adrian Daulby, 53, who died after police accidentally shot him. Daulby's family later described him as a "hero" who “tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others.”

#TRIBUTE | Family of Adrian Daulby pay tribute to ‘a down to earth man whose final act was to save others’



More: https://t.co/85YScvcWlp pic.twitter.com/GUza4FpeG1 — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 3, 2025

Terrorist's father expressed support for Hamas Faraj Al-Shamie, the terrorist's father, praised the Hamas terrorists of October 7 as "men like these prove they are God's men on earth” in The Telegraph.



In his message, the trauma surgeon, a resident in social housing in Britain, claimed that the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on motorcycles and paragliders, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, had “had proven beyond all doubt” that Israel would eventually be destroyed.

, the terrorist's father, praised theas "” in a Facebook post on the day of the attacks, according to reports fromIn his message, the trauma surgeon, a resident in social housing in Britain, claimed that the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on motorcycles and paragliders, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, had “” that Israel would eventually be destroyed.

Starmer and Lammy call for unity and respect



Keir Starmer, prime minister of the United Kingdom, urged pro-Palestinian protesters to recognize and respect the pain of British Jews, but stopped short of calling for the cancellation of marches planned for the weekend, just days before the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks.

An article published by The Guardian, said Starmer acknowledged that the protests would "cause distress." "I urge anyone thinking about protesting this weekend to recognise and respect the grief of British Jews this week,” he said, adding, “this is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain.”

Starmer noted that hatred of the Jewish community was on the rise, but insisted that “Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy – and there is justified concern about the suffering in Gaza.”

For his part, Vice Prime Minister David Lammy insisted that "hate must never divide us” after he was heckled while delivering a speech at a vigil in Manchester.

And on his X account, he noted, "I heard the pain, anger and grief at today’s vigil after the horrific terrorist attack. We stand with the Jewish community in grief and solidarity against antisemitism. We are surging security at synagogues and supporting victims. Hate must never and will never divide us.”

I heard the pain, anger and grief at today’s vigil after the horrific terrorist attack.



We stand with the Jewish community in grief and solidarity against antisemitism. We are surging security at synagogues and supporting victims.



Hate must never and will never divide us. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 3, 2025

Israel issues warning to UK



Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar warned that the United Kingdom is at a “decisive moment in the UK's own history” in preserving its character. Sa'ar said he had spoken to Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, to inform her that the "rabid incitement" of pro-Palestinian marches was disturbing Jewish communities.

In a post on the social network X, he said, "this is a decisive moment in the UK's own history, for preserving its character, and it requires relentlessly combating the poisonous anti-Semitic movement. I raised the need to fight the pro-Palestinian marches and protests, which bear anti-Semitic traits, and at times include explicit support for terror.”