Indonesia: Authorities estimate at least 91 trapped under rubble of collapsed school

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de octubre, 2025

Authorities reported that as many as 91 people may be trapped under the rubble of a school that collapsed on Java, Indonesia's main island, as rescue teams continue searching for survivors.

The Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo collapsed on Monday as students gathered for evening prayers, according to local media.

"Based on student attendance data, 91 people would be buried under the rubble of the building," Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster and Mitigation Agency, said in a statement released Tuesday night and obtained by AFP.

He had previously reported three dead and 38 missing in the disaster.

Authorities said Wednesday that they are working to confirm the number of missing during a news conference in Sidoarjo.

"The main structure totally collapsed (...) We prioritized saving the victims who are alive," said Emi Freezer, chief of operations at the National Search and Rescue Agency.

Dozens of relatives gathered at the collapsed school on Wednesday, hoping for news about their loved ones.