Cuba lets go of Maduro's hand in its conflict with Trump: "We're not going to war with the US"

Cuba's deputy foreign minister said his country will not go to war with the U.S. over Maduro AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 25 de septiembre, 2025

The regime of Cuba, through its deputy foreign minister, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, confirmed that it will not go to war with the United States to defend its historic ally, the Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro.

In an interview with the United Nations, with host Mehdi Hasan, of the Zeteo media outlet, Fernández de Cossío stated that he is tremendously concerned about the U.S. military deployment in the Caribbean Sea, which poses a direct threat to the Venezuelan regime. However, when asked directly if Cuba is willing to militarily defend the Chavista regime, its ally and financier since the time of former President Hugo Chávez, the deputy minister was very clear: "We're not going to war with the US."

Me: "If the US goes to war with Venezuela, does Cuba get involved?"

Deputy Cuban Foreign Minister: "Cuba will give its full political support."

Me: "Political support? You will not get involved militarily to support Venezuela?"

Minister: "That's a very dangerous question to…

"We're speaking on the day that Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly, targeting Venezuela once again. And threatening Venezuela. Threatening Venezuela. That doesn't worry the Cubans at all? In terms of your relationship with Venezuela?" asked Hasan.

The Cuban deputy minister quickly replied, "It worries us a lot. They're threatening a sister nation of Latin America."

The host then inquired about a potential conflict between Washington and the Maduro regime.

"If they go to war with Venezuela, we just published an article from a former Pentagon advisor who says we may be sleeping, walking into a war with Venezuela. If that happens, where does that leave Cuba? Does Cuba get involved on the side of Venezuela? Cuba. Does Cuba stay out and stay neutral?"

"Cuba will give its full, full political support if the U.S. goes to war with any country in Latin America," Fernandez de Cossio replied right away.

"You chose your words carefully. Political support. You will not get involved militarily to support Venezuela?" the Zeteo journalist insisted.

"That's a very dangerous question to answer. "We're not going to war with the United States." Finally, the diplomatic representative of the Castro regime, a historical enemy of the US, came clean.

Then, he confirmed his position: "We'll give all fullest support to Venezuela. TBasically political solidarity."

The words of Cuba's deputy foreign minister come at a high point in relations between Washington and Caracas, with the Trump Administration making an imposing naval deployment in the Caribbean Sea to fight drug trafficking.

In recent weeks, President Trump's administration confirmed the sinking of up to four vessels allegedly carrying drugs to the United States. At least three of the four narco-boats were directly linked to the Aragua Train and the Cartel de los Soles, two designated terrorist organizations directly linked to dictator Nicolas Maduro and the ringleaders of his regime.

In addition to the deployment in the Caribbean Sea and the sending of stealth fighters to Puerto Rico to fight narco-terrorist groups in the region, the Trump Administration has raised the pressure against Maduro and his entourage, increasing the reward for information leading to the capture of the socialist dictator himself, accused of drug trafficking in the US.

The reward, which amounted to $50 million, is the highest in U.S. history.

Likewise, in recent months, both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have accused Maduro of trafficking drugs to the US and of trying to destabilize the country by sending gang members linked to his regime through the Aragua Train.

Washington's pressure on Caracas has generated expectation around a potential military/antinarcotics operation to depose Maduro and capture the ringleaders of the Cartel of the Suns, a narco-terrorist organization led by the dictator himself, his second-in-command, Diosdado Cabello, and top Venezuelan generals.