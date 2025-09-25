Zelenski announces restoration of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Syria

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de septiembre, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski announced Wednesday that both his government and the Syrian government officially restored diplomatic relations, after meeting with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa at the United Nations General Assembly. The Ukrainian leader announced such news through his official X account, where he added that both he and the Syrian presidentdiscussed numerous opportunities for cooperation and shared security threats.

"Today, Ukraine and Syria signed a Joint Communiqué on the restoration of diplomatic relations. We welcome this important step and are ready to support the Syrian people on their path to stability. During our negotiations with President of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa, we also discussed in detail promising sectors for developing cooperation, security threats faced by both countries, and the importance of countering them. We agreed to build our relations on the basis of mutual respect and trust." Zelenski wrote.

The two governments had their first rapprochements after the fall of Assad

The Ukrainian government had severed ties with Damascus last June 30, 2022, after the then regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad recognized the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, which had been occupied by Russia, as "independent." The resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries follows the overthrow of Assad in December 2024, and the eventual visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to Syria, where he held meetings with the country's new administration.

In 2015, the Kremlin decided to deploy its troops in Syriato support the Assad regime in the face of the numerous anti-government forces that had taken up arms against it. Russian troops that began operating in that country were eventually accused by both the UN and other organizations of committing numerous war crimes.

The Kremlin's support for the Assad regime was maintained until the end, taking into account that Moscow eventually welcomed both the Syrian dictator and his family after the overthrow.