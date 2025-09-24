Trump meets with Arab and Muslim leaders on sidelines of UN General Assembly to address war in Gaza
Trump said it was "a very successful meeting." And he added that the next step is to talk to Israeli representatives.
President Donald Trump met on Tuesday night with Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The meeting was attended by Qatari, Indonesian, Turkish, Saudi, Pakistani, Egyptian, Emirati and Jordanian representatives, Israeli newspaper Ynet reported.
"We want to end the war"
Trump, who was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, said in statements to reporters before the meeting that it was the "most important" meeting on his agenda. He added: "We want to end the war in Gaza. We're going to end it. Maybe we can end it now."
During the meeting, the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, said, "We trust Trump’s leadership to end the Gaza war. The situation is dire, and we’re here to do all we can to stop the fighting and return the hostages."
"A very successful meeting"
At the conclusion of the meeting, Trump said it was "a very successful meeting" in which Gaza was discussed. And he added that the next step is to talk to representatives of Israel.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was also satisfied with the meeting with Trump, which he described as "productive and very good."
Other issues addressed during the meeting
Axios reported that during the meeting not only the end of the war and the release of the hostages were discussed, but also Washington's plans for a possible Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the configuration of a government in the strip once the conflict is over.
