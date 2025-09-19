Venezuela: Maduro will deploy military in popular neighborhoods to instruct the people, accentuating tensions with the US

Published by Alejandro Baños 19 de septiembre, 2025

The Nicolás Maduro regime will deploy troops in several of Venezuela's most popular neighborhoods to provide military instruction to citizens, as tensions with the United States in the Caribbean Sea continue to rise.

The Venezuelan dictator, who accuses the Trump Administration of wanting to invade his country, summoned volunteers signed up in the Militia—a military corps made up of citizens—for training in the barracks.

"Next Saturday, September 20, the barracks, the Bolivarian Armed Forces, will go to the people, will go to the communities to summon them, to review, to teach all those who enlisted, neighbors, men and women alike, in the handling of the weapons system," Maduro said, in statements picked up by AFP.

"It is going to be the first time that the barracks with their weapons and soldiers go to the people, to the neighborhood, to the community," the dictator added.

This Wednesday, the National Armed Forces began conducting military exercises on the island of La Orchila, located about 40 miles from the Venezuelan coast.

Bilateral tensions flared after the Pentagon destroyed a narco-boat heading to the US through the Caribbean Sea - 11 criminals were killed - and with the subsequent response of the Maduro regime sending two F-16 fighter jets that overflew a US destroyer.

Members of the Trump Administration such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of War -formerly Defense-, Pete Hegseth, did not take long to defend the actions taken against drug trafficking in the region.

Subsequently, the Venezuelan dictator threatened Washington and launched a military operation due to the presence of US warships and warplanes in the Caribbean Sea. The Pentagon responded by sending five F-35B warplanes to a base located in Puerto Rico as a precautionary measure.

Subsequently, Washington reported that in total two narco-boats carrying drug shipments from Venezuela to the United States have been destroyed. In addition, the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, assured that he has solid evidence that would prove that Maduro heads a terrorist organization, referring to the Cartel of the Suns.