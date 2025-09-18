Brigitte, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, will present scientific evidence in the US to prove she is a woman

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de septiembre, 2025

Brigitte Macron, wife of France's president, Emmanuel Macron, will present scientific evidence in the United States to prove she is a natural-born woman.

The lawyer of the Macron couple, Tom Clare, reported that in the coming days they will provide "expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature" in a U.S. court, to conclude the debate on whether Brigitte was born a man or a woman.

In addition, the counsel stated that these allegations about the French first lady - coming from several anonymous citizens and podcaster Candace Owens- were aimed at destabilizing the professional work and personal life of the Macron couple.

"I don't want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game. But just like anybody who is juggling a career and a family life as well, when your family is under attack, it wears on you. And he's not immune from that because he's the president of a country," Clare said on the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast.

The Macrons responded with lawsuits to the allegations about Brigitte

The first comments regarding Brigitte's genes were uttered by two French Internet users. In a video posted on YouTube in 2021, Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey were sued by the Macron couple after mentioning, on several occasions, that the first lady could have been born a man.

After three years of legal proceedings, the French justice system ruled in favor of the president and the first lady, although the judgment was overturned months later and the defendants were acquitted. The Macron's filed an appeal on the latter decision.

In July, the French president and his wife filed a lawsuit against Owens over her statements about Brigitte's birth sex - in addition to claiming the Macrons are blood relatives - alleging the podcaster spread "verifiably false and devastating lies."

The Macrons also said they asked Owens to retract her words and that the podcaster "refused."

"Owens' smear campaign was clearly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families, and to gain attention and notoriety. We gave her every opportunity to retract these allegations, but she refused. We sincerely hope that this lawsuit will set the record straight and put an end to this defamation campaign once and for all," the Macron's stressed.

Brigitte is the latest woman connected with a country's presidency to be singled out for allegedly being born a man. Other recalled cases include Michelle Obama, that of Jacinda Ardern (former Prime Minister of New Zealand) and that of Begoña Gómez (wife of the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez).