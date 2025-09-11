Poland and Latvia restrict their air traffic after Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace

Personnel stand by at an airport in Poland after Russian drone incident. AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de septiembre, 2025

Poland announced this Thursday that it will restrict air traffic in the eastern part of the country and called for an extraordinary meeting of the U.N. Security Council following the incursion of Russian drones into its territory.

Wednesday's violation by some 20 drones, which crossed the border with Ukraine and Belarus, was denounced by Warsaw, which is calling for a reinforcement of the military capabilities of the European Union and NATO on its territory.

Moscow denies having attacked the country and claims that Warsaw has no proof that the drones were Russian.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, there have been several drones and missiles fired by Moscow that entered the airspace of NATO member countries. But this is the first time a NATO country has shot them down.

Poland has been a key supporter of Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion and several Western powers condemned the presence of the aircraft.

"Following Poland's request, a UN Security Council emergency meeting will be convened regarding the violation of Polish airspace by Russia," the Polish Foreign Ministry reported on X.

Poland thus intends to "draw the attention of the whole world to this unprecedented attack perpetrated by Russian drones against a member country not only of the UN, but also of the European Union and NATO," stated the head of Polish diplomacy, Radoslaw Sikorski, to RMF FM radio station.

According to him, the intrusion "is not only a test for Poland, it is a test for the whole NATO, and not only military, but also political."

In parallel, the country also announced that it will restrict air traffic on its border "to ensure national security," according to a statement from the air traffic control agency (PAZP).

According to the agency, at the request of the Polish military, air traffic will be closed, with rare exceptions, to civilian flights along the border with Belarus and Ukraine from this Thursday until Dec. 9.

Latvia closes airspace along its border with Russia and Belarus

Authorities in Latvia have also decided to close the country's airspace along the border with Russia and Belarus, radio station LSM reported, citing Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

Spruds said flights would be banned for at least a week from 6 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Latvia's airspace will remain closed up to an altitude of 2,000 feet in a roughly 30-kilometer area adjacent to the country's eastern border.

According to the report, the decision was made based on a recommendation from the Latvian National Armed Forces after assessing the risks. Spruds noted that while there is currently no direct threat to the country, preventive measures still need to be taken.