Ukrainian Deputy Andriy Parubiy, former speaker of parliament, shot dead

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de agosto, 2025

Ukrainian MP Andriy Parubiy, a former speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, was shot dead Saturday in Lviv, in the west of the country, authorities said.

Ukrainian police reported a shooting in Lviv, and that "a public and political and quite well-known personality" had died "from his wounds."

President Volodymyr Zelensky, later specified that it was Andriy Parubiy, speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament between 2016 and 2019 and former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Zelensky condemned the "horrible murder" and promised an investigation to clarify the circumstances and the reasons why he was shot, through a message on X.

Authorities indicated that they are searching for the perpetrator of the attack.

Statement of the prosecutor general's office

The prosecutor general's office of Ukraine announced minutes later that it would open an investigation into the murder of Parubiy, a key figure in the 2014 Maidan Revolution.

"A preliminary investigation into the intentional murder of Andriy Parubiy has been opened," the prosecutor general's office said in a statement, confirming the search for the assailant. The circumstances and motive of the crime are unknown at the moment.

In the text, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said the shooter was being sought for the "intentional homicide" of the 54-year-old well-known politician.

Who was Andriy Parubiy? Parubiy was a longtime lawmaker from the Lviv region who participated in the Orange Revolution in 2004 and led volunteer self-defense units during the Maidan Revolution in 2013-2014.



After the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovych following the Maidan Revolution, Parubiy was appointed secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. He held the post between February and August 2014, when Russia occupied Crimea and started the war in the Donbas.



The politician served as first deputy speaker of parliament between 2014 and 2016 and as speaker of parliament from 2016 to 2019.



Video: One attack and eight shots