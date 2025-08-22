Defense researcher Erich Saumeth: "I don't think Venezuela is in a position to respond to the U.S. device"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de agosto, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed defense analyst and researcher Eric Saumeth, with whom she talked about the military deployment in the southern Caribbean ordered by the Administration of President Donald Trump in order to combat drug trafficking in the region. During the interview, Saumeth shared his opinion on what such action by the White House means for Venezuela, which is ruled by a socialist dictatorship that has been accused of commanding the narco-terrorist group Cartel of the Suns.

"I don't think Venezuela is in a position to respond to the U.S. device, and one can deduce that from the responses so far given by the regime. [...] I would believe that the Venezuelan government is, like us, also waiting for what is going to happen, hoping that it is nothing more than a short-term operation and that President Trump's attention shifts to another target elsewhere in the world."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.