Trump praises Vance and profiles him as his possible successor for 2028

Published by Sabrina Martin 5 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has not yet made a decision on who should head the Republican ticket in 2028. He acknowledged that Vice President J.D. Vance is so far the successor with the most support within the movement he leads.

Trump praised the performance of his second in command, assuring that "he's doing a great job" and that, in his opinion, he would be the favorite at this time. When asked if he would endorse him as a candidate in the next election cycle, he responded that it is "most likely, in all fairness."

Although he avoided giving his explicit endorsement, his words reaffirm the perception that Vance has established himself as a central figure within the presidential environment, both for his alignment with Trump's agenda and for his growing political visibility.

Mention of Rubio and the future of the MAGA movement

During his remarks, Trump also mentioned Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a possible figure with weight on a ticket alongside Vance. Rubio was one of his main rivals in the 2016 primaries, but today he is part of the president's close circle and has been a key voice on foreign policy issues.

The president also pointed to other members of his cabinet as potential leaders for the future of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, without going into details on specific names or endorsement commitments.