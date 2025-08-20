Retired colonel Eric Rojo assured that the deployment of destroyers to the Venezuelan coasts could be the end of Maduro

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de agosto, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed retired U.S. Army Colonel Eric Rojo, with whom she talked about the approach of U.S. destroyers to the Venezuelan coasts, following a report by Reuters agency in which it was revealed that the Administration of President Donald Trump had sent 4,000 thousand US troops and 3 warships near the Venezuelan coasts to fight drug trafficking in the region.

"President Trump has pledged to do the impossible to stop the trafficking of fentanyl, heroin and all other drugs, so heavier units are sent that have more speed, more ability to intercept and more ability to fire heavy missiles if needed. [...] At the same time it is a message to Venezuela, because we know that President [Nicolas] Maduro is tied to the drug cartels, his military squad is no longer the professional military of 20 years ago that Chavez got rid of, and there is $50 million for Maduro's capture. It is an invitation for someone in Venezuela to grab him and take him quickly to an American ship", Rojo commented.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.