Colombia: Massive march in support of ex-president Álvaro Uribe after his sentencing

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de agosto, 2025

Thousands of Colombians took to the streets across the country Thursday to support former president Alvaro Uribe after the 12-year sentence of house arrest against him for alleged bribery and procedural fraud. The former president remains detained at his home while he appeals the sentence.

Despite the rain, the father of the modern Colombian right-wing managed to mobilize hundreds of people in Bogota during the marches called by his opposition party, Centro Democratico.

With umbrellas, raincoats, Colombian flags, whistles, drums and festive music, his supporters chanted "Uribe, my friend, the people are with you" as they advanced toward the central Plaza de Bolivar.

In Medellin, the country's second city and the birthplace of the former president, a sea of people took to the streets in his defense.

"No more instigation of hatred and violence against the opposition," Tomas Uribe, the former president's son, shouted from a stage.

The popular right-wing leader, 73, maintains that the conviction is due to political motivations of the left, currently in power.