Zelenski commented that Russia would be "more inclined" to a ceasefire after assuring that "the pressure is working"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de agosto, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski commented Wednesday that he believes that the Russian government is currently more willing to accept a ceasefire than before, and even detailed that one of the key reasons behind such an idea is the way in which the pressure exerted by the President's administration Donald Trump has been strongly felt in Moscow. "Russia now seems to be more inclined toward a ceasefire – the pressure is working. But the key is to ensure they don’t deceive anyone in the details – neither us, nor the United States," the Ukrainian leader commented in a statement from his country's Presidential Office.

Zelenski's comments came amid several reports published in recent days that Trump had reportedly discussed with numerous European Union officials the possibility of meeting with both the Ukrainian leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We have proposed that in the near future, our representatives – from Ukraine and our partners, our national security advisors – hold talks to determine our position, our common position, and our shared vision," Zelenski explained in his statement.

"The war must end."

In recent weeks, Putin has urged the Ukrainian government to surrender portions of its territory currently under Kremlin control in order to settle. So far, Zelensky has rejected all attempts to redefine his country's sovereign borders, arguing that Russia invaded them illegally and that the army of that country must leave the occupied areas.

Similarly, Zelenski detailed in his statement having talked with Trump after the meetings that the White House special envoy, Steve Witkoff, held with several Kremlin officials. "Our joint position with our partners is absolutely clear – the war must end. And it must be done honestly. European leaders were on the call, and I am grateful to each of them for their support. We discussed what was spelled out in Moscow," the Ukrainian leader commented.