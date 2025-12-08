Progressive Jasmine Crockett announces 2026 Senate run in Texas

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de diciembre, 2025

Jasmine Crockett filed her candidacy for Senate in Texas for the 2026 election. According to CBS News, the 44-year-old progressive entered the Democratic primary just hours before the filing deadline. The news prompted the preemptive exit of Colin Allred, a congressman and candidate in the 2024 Senate election, in which he was defeated by Ted Cruz.

Crockett, who represents Texas' 30th congressional district in the House of Representatives since 2023, had hinted that she had some important news to share with her supporters.

"It is hilarious to me that me saying that I will announce what I plan to do on 12/8, like I’ve been saying is scaring the heck out of so many people. The attacks are hilarious… note to those that don’t know how politics works… only the threat gets attacked. Again, my decision to go one way or another will be based upon facts & not feelings… historical data, trends, etc," she wrote on her X account.

On her new campaign website, the congresswoman pitches herself to voters as a "fighter for affordability, accountability, and action."

Crockett's progressive candidacy contrasts with that of her main primary rival, James Talarico. The young state representative crafted a centrist and pragmatic profile, which led him to gain a lot of attention from donors and the media.

"We're building a movement in Texas - fueled by record-breaking grassroots fundraising and 10,000 volunteers who are putting in the work to defeat the billionaire mega-donors and puppet politicians who have taken over our state. Our movement is rooted in unity over division — so we welcome Congresswoman Crockett into this race," Talarico's campaign said in a statement.

According to Texas election rules, if no candidate exceeds 50% of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters must face off in a runoff to determine the party's nominee.

If she prevails in the primary, Crockett will have to face the winner of a close Republican primary. At the moment, the fight is split three ways between incumbent Senator John Cornyn, Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, and Congressman Wesley Hunt.