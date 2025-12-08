NFL's best defense smothers Mahomes and Kelce, leaves Chiefs on brink of disaster

Published by Israel Duro 8 de diciembre, 2025

The NFL's best defense smothered Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, leaving the Kansas City Chiefs on the brink of missing the playoffs this season. Houston's Texans conceded just 10 points to one of the league's most potent offenses and completely rattled the opposing quarterback, who never found a rhythm under the relentless pressure of the Texans.

The NFL highlights the Texans' defensive game

The NFL itself highlighted the incredible defensive performance of the Texans on its official X account when reviewing the statistics of the game:

Day to forget for Kelce and Butker

Adding to the suffocating pressure that nullified Mahomes, Travis Kelce had an off night, missing several receptions. Something that could be blamed on the entire Chiefs offense. Even Harrison Butker, one of the most effective kickers in the league, missed a 43-yard field goal with a minute left before halftime that sent Kansas heading to the locker room without a single point.

With this loss, the Chiefs are third in the AFC West division with six wins and seven losses, and have lost any chance of winning it. In fact, the current runners-up's playoff chances are 12%.

For their part, the Texans are second in the AFC South division with 8 wins and 5 losses - tied with the Indianapolis Colts - behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 9-4 record.