Elon Musk's social network X fined 120 million euros by EU

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de diciembre, 2025

The European Union imposed a fine of 120 million euros (nearly $140 million) Friday on social network X, owned by Elon Musk.

This is the first sanction issued by the European Commission under the Digital Services Regulation (DSA), a law passed two years ago to combat illegal and dangerous content online.

After the decision became known, the E.U.'s technology chief denied a U.S. accusation that it was engaging in "censorship" by fining Elon Musk's platform.

"This decision is about the transparency of X" and "nothing to do with censorship," E.U. tech chief Henna Virkkunen told reporters, responding to an accusation by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance ahead of the announcement.

"If you comply with our rules, you don't get a fine—it's as simple as that," she said.