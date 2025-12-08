'One Rulebook': Trump announces executive order to unify legislation on artificial intelligence

Published by Israel Duro 8 de diciembre, 2025

Donald Trump was quick to settle the debate over the need to establish a single federal standard on artificial intelligence instead of allowing each state to set its own rules in this vital field for the nation's future.

In a message on Truth Social, the president made clear the importance he attaches to the matter, and marked territory: There will be "One Rulebook" that regulates A.I. throughout the nation this very week. He considers this fundamental so that the U.S. can continue "winning the race" against the rest of the world as it has been doing so far.

This post was the response to the intense debate in Congress between lawmakers like Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Brett Guthrie who advocate imposing a federal moratorium on state regulations, and lawmakers who call for a more cautious approach.

Clear, single piece of legislation vs. 50 different proposals

In the post, the president noted that businesses need clear legislation and concrete, equal requirements across the country, and not have to go through 50 different approval processes in order to work.

"There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI. We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won’t last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS. THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT ABOUT THIS! AI WILL BE DESTROYED IN ITS INFANCY! I will be doing a ONE RULE Executive Order this week. You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!" the president wrote.

In the release, Trump notes that his decision had also been weighed by the fact that "many" states are "bad actors."