Trump places additional 25% tariff on India for buying Russian oil

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on all products imported from India in response to the purchase of Russian oil by Narendra Modi’s government.

This new tax comes in addition to the 25% already established by Trump on Indian imports that will take effect this Thursday.

"I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," Trump stressed in an order he signed Wednesday. "Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent."

Specifically, this additional tariff will apply to all products of Indian origin leaving its territory within 21 days thereafter.

The White House believes that this measure will fully impact the Kremlin, since it would reduce the ability of the government under Vladimir Putin, which is "an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," to finance the war it is waging against Ukraine.

"I believe that imposing tariffs ... in addition to the other measures taken to respond to the national emergency, will be more effective in managing this threat," Trump added in the executive order.