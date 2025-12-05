Jesús Romero, retired lieutenant commander, tells Voz News: ‘“El Pollo” Carvajal is seeking a pardon similar to Juan Orlando Hernández’

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de diciembre, 2025

On Voz News, Voz News anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander, Jesús Romero, about the alleged letter sent by drug trafficker and former intelligence chief of the Chavista regime, Hugo Carvajal, to President Donald Trump.

"The timing of this letter's release is striking to me because it comes after the pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. What is certain is that in this letter Carvajal is saying that he is a witness to certain illegal events committed by the Venezuelan regime, including illicit conspiracy with the Cubans and Russians to carry out clandestine attacks against U.S. interests. It is very possible that Carvajal and his law firm are seeking some kind of benefit with the Department of Justice to obtain some kind of pardon similar to the one obtained by President Hernandez. Democrats now see Nicolás Maduro as if he were a little red riding hood. Democrats are just looking for an excuse to stop President Trump in his operation against terrorists," Romero said.

