Trump confirms that Witkoff will travel to Russia in the next few days, ahead of Putin's ultimatum

Published by Israel Duro 4 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Russia next week. The visit is scheduled to take place just before Vladimir Putin’s deadline to halt hostilities in Ukraine, if he wishes to avoid new sanctions from Washington—amid escalating tensions with Moscow.

Additionally, the president confirmed that two nuclear submarines he ordered deployed following an online dispute with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev are already “in the region.” However, he did not clarify whether the vessels are nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed, nor did he disclose their exact locations, which remain classified by the U.S. military.

"On Wednesday or Thursday" Witkoff will arrival to Russia

This show of nuclear force comes amid a deadline set by Trump for the end of next week, by which time Russia must take steps to end the war in Ukraine or face new, unspecified sanctions.

Trump confirmed Witkoff’s upcoming visit to Russia in remarks to several journalists, though he did not specify an exact date, saying only, “I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday.” When asked what message Witkoff would deliver in Moscow and whether there was anything Russia could do to avoid sanctions, Trump responded, “Yes—make a deal so that people stop dying.”

Secondary tariffs, threat to Putin

Trump had previously warned that the new measures could include “secondary tariffs” targeting Russia’s remaining trading partners, such as China and India. While this could further pressure Russia, it also carries the risk of significant global economic disruption.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had met with Witkoff on several occasions in Moscow before Trump’s attempts to restore relations with the Kremlin ultimately stalled. Despite mounting pressure from Washington, Russia’s offensive against its pro-Western neighbor continues.

Putin maintains his conditions for a ceasefire

Putin, who has repeatedly rejected calls for a ceasefire, said on Friday that he seeks a “lasting and stable peace” in the conflict with Ukraine—but emphasized that his conditions for a truce still stand. Among them are demands that Ukraine cede territory and abandon its aspirations to join NATO.

Kyiv, for its part, has vowed to intensify its strikes against Russia in response to a recent surge in Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory, which have killed dozens of civilians.