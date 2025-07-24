Sheinbaum boasts of 50% drop in fentanyl trafficking from Mexico to US

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de julio, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that since the start of her administration last October, fentanyl trafficking between the two countries has been reduced by 50%.

Combating this synthetic opioid, responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans every year, is one of the top priorities of Donald Trump's government, which is threatening to tax Mexican exports if the United States' southern neighbor does not double down on its efforts to reduce this illicit trade.

According to Sheinbaum, her government has multiplied drug seizures under pressure from the Republican president, who imposed tariffs on Mexican automotive and steel exports days ago.

"The reduction of fentanyl since October, when we entered power, to date is 50%, recognized by U.S. government institutions themselves," said the leftist leader during her usual morning press conference.

Sheinbaum clarified that the government's offensive against drug trafficking is not only focused on the Sinaloa cartel, pointed out by Washington as one of those responsible for the opioid business, but also includes different actions that have also contributed to reduce methamphetamine trafficking.

The president detailed that during her administration 1,193 methamphetamine laboratories have been destroyed, with an economic impact on organized crime of some $2.315 billion, in addition to arrests and weapons seizures.

Leading the way in drug smuggling are the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels, designated by Washington as foreign terrorist organizations.

Days ago, Trump insisted that Mexico does not do enough to combat drug trafficking and threatened to impose a 30% tariff on all Mexican exports, in addition to those already in place, as of Aug. 1.

In this regard, Sheinbaum affirmed that her government is "doing everything" so that the tariffs do not go into effect and said that "if necessary" she will seek to speak with Trump next week.