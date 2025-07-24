Trump achieves most secure border in history: Migrant apprehensions in June drop 15%

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de julio, 2025

The Trump administration broke new records for the lowest number of migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the Border Patrol (CBP) data in June, 8,024 illegal immigrants who crossed the border illegally nationwide, which according to authorities represents a "new historic low."

On the other hand, according to CBP figures, the apprehension of 6,072 undocumented immigrants who crossed the southwest border between ports of entry in June represents a 15% decrease from the previous record set in March.

Border Patrol Commissioner Rodney Scott stated in a release: "From shutting down illegal crossings to seizing fentanyl and enforcing billions in tariffs, CBP is delivering results on every front. Under this administration, we are protecting this country with relentless focus, and the numbers prove it."

Separately, CBP reported that on July 28, the Trump administration also set the record for lowest number of border detentions in a single day, when 136 undocumented immigrants were apprehended.

Also, CBP reported that in June there were no releases of undocumented immigrants into the U.S., compared to 27,776 in June 2024, during the Biden administration.