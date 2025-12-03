Poland bans Communist Party for promoting ideologies that contradict the Constitution

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de diciembre, 2025

The Constitutional Tribunal of Poland ruled for the immediate illegalization of the Communist Party of Poland(KPP) on Wednesday after concluding that its aims and activities contradict the Constitution. The ruling holds that the organization - founded in 2002 - "glorifies criminals and regimes responsible for the deaths of millions of people," the court's president, Judge Krystyna Pawłowicz, noted.

The decision requires the cancellation of the party's legal registration, as provided for in the Political Parties Act, and closes a process that had been in dispute for years over whether the KPP violated constitutional prohibitions against organizations based on totalitarian ideologies.

The central argument: The Polish Constitution prohibits totalitarian ideologies

Polish President Karol Nawrocki - who reactivated the case on Nov. 6 - argued that the KPP glorifies criminal regimes such as Stalinism and that its ideological orientation clashes head-on with the Constitution. The Polish constitution expressly forbids the existence of parties that promote ideologies linked to Nazism, fascism or communism.

Nawrocki, who previously headed the Institute of National Remembrance, a body dedicated to documenting the crimes of totalitarian regimes, further argued that communist ideology is incompatible with "fundamental human values and the traditions of European and Christian civilization."

A ruling with symbolic weight in Central Europe

The decision of the Polish Constitutional Court is part of the country's historical stance toward the totalitarian regimes of the 20th century and Central Europe's efforts to clearly differentiate its democratic systems from the authoritarian structures of the past.

With the ruling, Poland sends a strong message about the constitutional limits governing its political life and about the incompatibility between liberal democracy and organizations that seek to vindicate figures or systems responsible for massive human rights violations.