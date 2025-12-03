Hong Kong fire: Authorities raise death toll to 159 after inspecting affected towers

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de diciembre, 2025

The fire that devastated the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, located in the northern district of Tai Po in Hong Kong, has so far left a death toll of 159, of which 140 have already been identified. It remains possible that in the coming days the balance will rise.

With this figure, it is already considered as the worst residential fire in the territory in decades, being the deadliest since 1980.

"We have found 159 bodies, of which 140 have been preliminarily identified," Police Commissioner Joe Chow said during a press appearance Wednesday, per AFP.

Of the identified victims, 91 are women and 49 men. So far, the youngest victim is a 1-year-old baby and the oldest is a 97-year-old woman, Chow added.

Hong Kong authorities reported that the figure is provisional, as firefighters and other emergency services have reportedly found "what appear to be human bones" while carrying out their work to extinguish the flames and inspect the ground.

This Tuesday, the Hong Kong government announced the creation of an independent committee led by a judge to determine the origin of the flames and whether or not there was intent. For the time being, law enforcement has arrested 15 people suspected of involuntary manslaughter.