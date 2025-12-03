Trump suggests bombing Colombia due to high cocaine production and Petro responds: 'Attacking our sovereignty would be a declaration of war'
The U.S. president reiterated that any country that facilitates drug trafficking can be the target of military operations.
The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, responded in an openly confrontational tone to statements by President Donald Trump, who warned that any country linked to the production or facilitation of cocaine trafficking - including Colombia- can be targeted for military operations under Washington's anti-drug strategy.
Petro stated that such an action would amount to a "declaration of war" and would result in the immediate severance of more than two centuries of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
A defiant message to Washington
The Colombian leader's message came after Trump denounced that the region continues to produce cocaine on a large scale and reiterated that those who profit from narco-trafficking can be targeted for direct action.
In his response, Petro mentioned alleged advances in the destruction of laboratories during his administration, but the centerpiece of his intervention was a warning of rupture and references to the military. "Do not threaten our sovereignty, because you will awaken the jaguar. To attack our sovereignty is to declare war. Do not damage two centuries of diplomatic relations," he said.
The president also took up past accusations linking him to drug trafficking networks and his inclusion in the Clinton List, calling them "slander" coming from the United States, which further raised the tension of the exchange.
Opinion
Trump was right about Petro: Increasing evidence links the Colombian president to drug money
Vanessa Vallejo
Colombia continues to be a relevant producer
"I hear the country of Colombia is making cocaine, they have cocaine manufacturing plants... Anybody that's doing that and selling it into our country is subject to attack," he said.
The president was also asked about Venezuela, where he announced that his government will activate "very soon" new operations against criminal organizations settled in territory controlled by the regime.