Mexico: over 130,000 kilos of drugs and two million fentanyl pills seized in anti-narcotics operation

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de marzo, 2025

Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar Garcia, provided details Tuesday of a major operation against drug trafficking in which more than 130,000 kilograms of drugs were seized, thousands of people arrested and another thousand weapons confiscated.

In the report presented to the country's president, Claudia Sheinbaum and a group of journalists, the authority highlighted that the narcotics included 1.347 kilograms of fentanyl, 2,059,892 fentanyl pills, 56,574 kilograms of methamphetamines, 38,646 kilograms of cocaine and another 37,826 kilograms of marijuana.

At the same time, across 17 states, authorities dismantled a total of 644 clandestine laboratories in high concentration areas for the production of methamphetamines.

They also highlighted the seizure of more than 8,000 firearms during the seizures.

Regarding the results of Operation Northern Border, to prevent the trafficking of drugs, people and weapons, the Secretary disclosed the arrest of 15,887 people arrested for "high impact crimes" and the seizure of more than 10,000 vehicles used for the illegal trafficking of substances.

These actions are preventing the strengthening of criminal organizations

The Mexican official stated that this effort helps prevent harm to the health of thousands of young people and hinders the strengthening of criminal organizations, given the vast economic resources these drugs generate.

The Mexican Administration, according to García himself, has carried out these actions led by the Security Cabinet between October 1, 2024 and March 23, 2025.

The report by Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection comes after the scandal unleashed by the discovery of a recruitment center located in Teuchitlán, Jalisco, where allegedly dozens of tortures and murders took place.