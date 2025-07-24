Sheinbaum responds to Mexican soccer player 'Chicharito' Hernández's video: 'A very sexist idea'

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de julio, 2025

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday branded a comment by Mexican soccer star Javier "Chicharito" Hernández that recently went viral on social media as "very sexist."

The striker, who currently plays for Mexican club Chivas de Guadalajara, posted a video days ago in which he jokes about feminism and defends traditional ideas about the role of women in the home.

"So, you want a male provider, but for you cleaning is patriarchal oppression? Interesting," Hernández says sarcastically in his Instagram post to his more than 6 million followers, accompanied by a written message that reads, "The home is not patriarchy, it's your temple."

"It's a very sexist idea honestly. Let's call it what it is," Sheinbaum said.

"It's not to create controversy with 'Chicharito,' because he is a great soccer player and has represented Mexico at different times, but it is important that all men in our country recognize women as people," added the leftist leader during her morning press conference.

Sheinbaum considered that Hernández "still has a lot to learn" about the role of women in society.

"We women can be whatever we want to be. And it is a relationship of equality" with men, the head of state added.