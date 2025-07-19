The Trump Administration rejected new WHO amendments and accused it of wanting to impose "global medical surveillance"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de julio, 2025

The president's administration Donald Trump rejected new amendments to the public health framework of the World Health Organization's (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR) on Friday, arguing that acepting these new regulations would be handing over power in health emergency matters to an organization that not only has not been elected, but that on many occasions does not represent the interests of part of the international community by imposing extreme measures that can end up affecting their economies.

"Nations who accept the new regulations are signing over their power in health emergencies to an unelected, international organization that could order lockdowns, travel restrictions or any other measures it sees fit," said Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in a video posted on his X account, in which he also detailed that the regulations would grant the WHO "unprecedented power" that that organization could eventually use tocensor countries that are members of it and spread "medical propaganda."

A "global medical surveillance"

Elsewhere in his message, Kennedy Jr. asserted that accepting such regulations by the WHO would open the door to centralized medical surveillance systems, which would include vaccination passports, health IDs and "a centralized medical database." Similarly, the secretary also explained that all of this "It lays the groundwork for global medical surveillance of every human being," adding that the Trump Administration would be willing to sign this new agreement if the organization had not proven to be an entity "tainted by industry influence."

Finally, Kennedy Jr. called for the country to strengthen its sovereignty at the health level and be able to keep organizations like WHO in check. "Are we going to be subject to a technocratic control system that uses health risks and pandemic preparedness as a trojan horse to curtail basic Democratic freedoms?" the secretary asked in his video posted on X.