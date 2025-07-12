EU and Mexico criticize Trump's tariffs but are ‘ready’ to negotiate a deal

File image of the flags of the U.S. and the European Union.AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de julio, 2025

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday criticized the new 30% tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, but declared that the E.U. still wants to work on a trade deal with Washington.

"Imposing 30% tariffs on EU exports would disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains, to the detriment of businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic," von der Leyen said in a statement released minutes after Trump's announcement.

"We remain ready to continue work toward an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we will take all necessary measures to safeguard the interests of the EU, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if necessary," the German diplomat added.

Mexico’s response to new tariffs

On the Mexican side, the reaction was instantaneous. A joint statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Economy assured that "Mexico is already in negotiations with the United States to protect companies and jobs" on both sides of the border before the tariffs announced by the Trump administration take effect.

The Mexican government's statement reported on "the creation of a permanent binational working table in which the main issues of the relationship" between both countries will be "discussed."

According to the text, a Mexican delegation from the Ministries of Economy, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Public Safety and Energy met with the Departments of State, Commerce and Energy, as well as the National Security Council and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to reach an agreement.

"Security, migration, border and water management issues were discussed, as well as the economic relationship between the two countries," the document reads.

Regarding the new tariff measures announced by Trump on Mexico, the government of Claudia Sheinbaum alleged that "it was an unfair deal and that they did not agree."