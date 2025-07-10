The European Parliament defeated the motion of censure of Ursula von der Leyen

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de julio, 2025

The European Parliament plenary on Thursday rejected a motion of censure against Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the EU's executive arm. The motion, tabled and pushed by conservative lawmakers, received 175 votes in favor, and had 360 against.

Eighteen Euro-legislators abstained.

The day's vote represents a political victory for Von der Leyen, although the debate, which took place on Monday, exposed fractures in the alliance that supports her in the European Parliament.

This motion was raised by a Romanian MEP, Gheorghe Piperea, who criticizes Von der Leyen's and the Commission's lack of transparency in the so-called Pfizergate scandal.

Von der Leyen has never made public an exchange of text messages with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during the coronavirus pandemic, when the Commission was negotiating the purchase of huge quantities of vaccines from that lab.

Piperea also accuses the European Commission of interfering in Romania's presidential elections in May, which produced Europeanist candidate Nicusor Dan as the winner.