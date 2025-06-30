President Trump reinstates tough policy towards the Cuban regime

Published by Vanessa Vallejo 30 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump this Monday signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) to reinstate the robust and tough U.S. policy toward the Cuban regime implemented in his first term. Thus reversing the complacent policy of the Biden Administration that reduced pressure on the Cuban dictatorship.

This decision by President Trump eliminates economic practices that benefit the Cuban dictatorship, the military, intelligence services or security agencies of the regime, at the expense of the Cuban people.

The Administration prohibits with this Memorandum direct or indirect financial transactions with entities controlled by the Cuban military, such as Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. (GAESA) and its subsidiaries, with exceptions for transactions that advance U.S. policy objectives or benefit Cubans.

The Administration also makes clear that it supports the economic embargo on Cuba and rejects calls to end it, made in international forums such as the United Nations. With the memorandum, the President also deepens efforts to expand Internet services, advocate for freedom of the press and free association, promote free enterprise and legal travel. All of this with the goal of supporting the Cuban people who suffer the consequences of repression by a socialist regime.

The memorandum also enforces the legal ban on American tourism to Cuba and ensures compliance through regular audits and the obligation to retain records of all travel-related transactions for at least five years.

The Administration also mandates a review of human rights violations in Cuba, with a particular focus on illegal detentions and inhumane treatment by the regime. In addition, it requires a report on fugitives from American justice who have been taken in by the regime or who are living on the island.

It also maintains the elimination of the "Wet Foot, Dry Foot" policy as a measure to curb dangerous and irregular migration attempts.

President Trump seeks with this memorandum to advance the interests of the United States and the Cuban people by promoting human rights and fostering a private sector independent of regime control.

The White House has said that “President Trump is committed to fostering a free and democratic Cuba,” addressing the Cuban people’s long-standing suffering under a Communist regime.

During his first Administration, President Trump reversed the Obama Administration's unilateral deal that eased sanctions on the Cuban regime without seeking major reforms that would help Cubans and improve their situation.

Now, once again, the Trump Administration has decided to implement a firm and tough policy against a regime that has been in power for more than 65 years and has turned Cuba from one of the most prosperous countries in the region to one of the poorest in the world.

The White House affirmed that with these measures the president is fulfilling his campaign promise to "stand with the people of Cuba in their long quest for justice, liberty and freedom.”

A few months ago, in one of his first decisions on international matters, President Trump returned Cuba to the list of state sponsors of terrorism, reversing the decision made by former President Joe Biden, who only a few days earlier had removed the country from the list.