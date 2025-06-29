Reza Pahlavi: Who is the son of the ousted Shah calling for elections in Iran?

Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de junio, 2025

Reza Pahlavi, son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, has recently enjoyed a large media presence for his role as an oppositional figure to the theocratic regime in Iran and for his continued call for a democratic transition in his country.

Pahlavi has spent the past 46 years in exile after the Islamic Revolution, led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, overthrew his father in 1979, ending 2,500 years of Persian monarchy.

The shah and his family fled Iran amid a political and social crisis that allowed the establishment of a theocratic republic based on Islamic law and the consecration of Ruhollah Khomeini as the country's supreme leader.

After leaving Iran, aboard a plane he piloted himself, the shah suffered diplomatic isolation, which represented a complex exile for the imperial family that took them through several countries: Egypt first; then Morocco, Mexico, the Bahamas, Panama and United States. Finally, the shah passed away in Cairo in 1980, where he was buried with military honors.

Marked by exile, Reza Palhavi has been all his life committed to democratic transition in Iran, backing a process in which Iranians can decide their future through a referendum.

But who really is the son of the ousted shah of Iran?

Formative years and exile

Reza Pahlavi was born in Tehran in 1960 and grew up in the luxurious surroundings of the imperial family. His childhood was spent within the walls of the Niavaran Palace where he attended the Reza Pahlavi School, reserved for members of the court and its closest circle.

During his childhood, Pahlavi was also largely educated by a French governess and protected by a military officer his father had assigned to him.

In 1978, when he was 17, Reza left Iran for military training at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas. Only a few months after his departure, in January 1979, the Islamic Revolution forced his family to flee the country.

Pahlavi completed his military training in March and joined his family, who moved from Morocco to the Bahamas and from there to Mexico. At the time, the imperial family was under heavy security measures. In 1989, Reza confessed to The Washington Post that it was "really like being in a fortress."

Prince Reza Pahlavi at his mother's coronation.Mario De Biasi/Mondadori Portfolio/Sipa USA / Cordon Press.

After his father's death in 1980, Pahlavi proclaimed himself shah, in a ceremony at a palace in Cairo. "In a way, I am the elected king," Pahlavi told The Washington Post.

In 1985, Reza graduated from University of Southern California with a degree in political science and settled in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., where he has spent most of his life engaged in political activism and human rights advocacy.

Pahlavi is married to Yasmine Etemad-Amini, an Iranian-American lawyer, and they have three children: Noor, Imam and Farah.

His personal life has also been marked by tragedy: his siblings Leila and Ali Reza committed suicide, affected by exile and the fall of their dynasty.

Reza Pahlavi, a man who claims to be committed to democracy in Iran

Although Reza Pahlavi retains the symbolic title of "crown prince," he has repeatedly said that he does not seek to restore the monarchy and has proposed a democratic and secular transition in Iran, inspired by models such as the Spanish Transition.

After the conflict in the Middle East, Reza Pahlavi has resurfaced in the media to say that if the regime falls, he would be "ready to return" to Iran.

During an exclusive interview for the French channel BFMTV, Pahlavi said Monday that his role is important, as he could "federate the unity of the democratic opposition," which would "lay the groundwork for a democratic transition."

According to Pahlavi, it is necessary to "lay the groundwork for there to be a constituent assembly that will say what are the alternatives that can be offered to the people, and through a national referendum, the final choice will be the people's."

"I am not here for personal campaigning, I am not here chasing power. I am here to facilitate that transition," Reza Pahlavi reiterated.

On the other hand, during a press conference in Paris, Reza Pahlavi said Monday that "the end of the regime is near" in Iran, where a moment similar to that of the fall of the Berlin Wall is being experienced.

Pahlavi called on Europe and the United States to avoid "throwing a lifeline" in the form of negotiations to the Iranian regime.

"This regime is collapsing. … You can facilitate it by supporting [the Iranian people] this time, not by throwing this regime another lifeline," Pahlavi added.

Without giving details, he said he had information that Khamenei was in a bunker and that senior officials and members of the supreme leader's family were looking for ways to leave Iran.

"According to what we have right now, he is still in a bunker somewhere and, unfortunately, using people as human shield," the son of the late shah of Iran claimed.

The opposition leader also said he had received indications from members of the security forces that they were willing to change sides and join the opposition.

"They are starting to communicate with us from the army, from the intelligence apparatus. ... People will see it more tangibly in the coming days and weeks," Pahlavi assured during the press conference, per AFP.