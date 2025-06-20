Milei denies the pardon to Cristina Kirchner: "It is nonsense"

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de junio, 2025

Argentina's president, Javier Milei, assured that he is not considering giving a pardon to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, former socialist president, convicted for corruption. Milei maintained that intervening in the case would be "nonsense" and refused to analyze the Justice's decision on the matter.

"It is nonsense. If I proclaim the independence of Justice, let Justice rule and do what it deems pertinent, which, by the way, is a matter that I do not handle. I have not the slightest intention of anything like that. Our campaign slogan is 'he who makes them pays them'. A pardon seems aberrant to me," said the president in a conversation with La Nación of Argentina.

"A pardon would mean that, since I don't agree with what Justice did... It's not my business," he added.

Also, the president defended the independence of powers and stressed that Justice must be left to act as it sees fit. Milei insisted that "the point is that we must not interfere" in the decisions of the courts.

"During the campaign I was asked all the time to express my opinion on these issues. I always said the same thing 'we have to let Justice act in peace.' What surprises me the most is that those who made this kind of attacks were the Republican namby-pamby. Actually, the point is that Justice should not be interfered with. If I am now the Executive Branch, I should not interfere. And what do I do? I don't interfere," he said.

Milei's statements came hours after the sentencing court defined that Kirchner will be able to go out to the balcony of her apartment while serving her sentence, after alleged ambiguities in the detention conditions of the former president (2007-2015) generated a strong controversy.

Fernández de Kirchner's conviction On Tuesday, a court granted Kirchner house arrest without detailing whether she could continue to greet supporters from the balcony, as she has done daily since the court upheld her conviction last week.

"Iran is Argentina's enemy," says the president

President Milei also considered—during the interview—Iran is an "enemy" of Argentina and reaffirmed his friendship and unconditional support to Israel in the conflict.

"Iran has already made attacks against Argentina. There were two attacks: AMIA and the Israeli embassy, 114 dead. Iran is an enemy of Argentina," Milei recalled.