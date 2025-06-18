Argentina: Cristina Kirchner begins her house arrest with electronic ankle bracelet

Published by Leandro Fleischer 18 de junio, 2025

Former Argentine president and former vice president Cristina Kirchner, sentenced to six years in prison for corruption, was notified Tuesday that she will be able to serve her sentence under house arrest, but will have to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

Kirchner, who decided to serve the sentence in her daughter's apartment in the neighborhood of Constitución, in the city of Buenos Aires, must also comply with three conditions in order to continue enjoying the benefit of house arrest, according to a resolution of the Oral Federal Criminal Court No. 2, Argentine newspaper Clarín reported.

The first condition states that Kirchner must remain in the domicile chosen to serve the sentence and may not leave the apartment except "in exceptional situations of force majeure," which she must justify.

"Outside these assumptions, she must request and obtain prior authorization from the court, without exception," adds the Court.

The second rule of conduct is related to the difficulties for neighbors in the area caused by Cristina Kirchner's supporters who have been gathering in the vicinity of the building, located at 1111 San José Street in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Constitución, since the ratification of the conviction by the Supreme Court ruling.

"She shall refrain from adopting behaviors that may disturb the tranquility of the neighborhood and/or alter the peaceful coexistence of its inhabitants," the Court indicated.

Y OTRA VEZ, Cristina Kirchner salió al balcón, otra vez todo cortado, otra vez impune.



Los vecinos de la zona y todos los argentinos de bien vamos a tener que soportar que una condenada se burle?

Que espera el juez? No se enteró que tiene reuniones y un barrio tomado? pic.twitter.com/IMUnPTDkLU — Poirot (@Argenpoirot) June 16, 2025

The last point is related to the visits that the convicted person will be able to receive in the domicile, so the Court gave her 48 hours to be able to submit a list of the people who will be able to access the apartment. The list must be composed of family members, members of the police custody, doctors and lawyers.

Demonstrations in favor of Cristina Kirchner



The Partido Justicialista (Peronism), to which Cristina Kirchner belongs called for a march this Wednesday to demand the freedom of the former Argentine leader convicted of corruption. The epicenter of the demonstration is the Plaza de Mayo in the city of Buenos Aires, where thousands of people were gathering.

The Left Front, an alliance of leftist parties, also mobilized to reject the ruling against Cristina Kirchner, although they were rallying at the Obelisk - an iconic monument of the city of Buenos Aires - before heading to the Plaza de Mayo, Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported.

🚨 Kirchneristas fascistas agredieron a la notera de TN en Plaza de Mayo.



✅️ Pero el amor vence al odio decían✌️ pic.twitter.com/U4RFvncmHz — Reddington (@RayReddingtton) June 18, 2025

José Mayans, vice-president of the PJ and one of the organizers of the march, stated that an estimated total of 300,000 people will attend the event.

However, everything seems to indicate that it was not essentially a spontaneous popular demonstration, but rather a demonstration of Peronist and leftist political parties and movements, as well as of trade union organizations related to Peronism, which transported the people in buses.

Cristina Kirchner's message to her supporters

In a message heard through loudspeakers placed in Plaza de Mayo, Cristina Kirchner victimized herself once again denouncing a political persecution against her.

"What I most liked to hear was that we are coming back," Kirchner said from the apartment where she is serving house arrest.

Kirchner also took aim at President Javier Milei, "This model that Milei now embodies is falling, not only because it is unfair, but also because it is unsustainable in economic terms, it has an expiration date and it is not new," she said.

"The real economic power knows that this model has no future and that is why I am in prison. But everyone should learn something: they can lock me up, but they will not be able to lock up all the Argentine people. The ones who are scared are not us, it is them," she added.

📣 EL MENSAJE DE CRISTINA KIRCHNER A LA MILITANCIA



"Lo que más me gustó fue escucharlos cantar 'vamos a volver'", expresó Cristina Fernández de Kirchner ante una multitud en Plaza de Mayo. pic.twitter.com/DDyXLguwkk — A24.com (@A24COM) June 18, 2025

Milei defends his economic reforms from Madrid: 'Today Argentina has embraced the path of growth'

Argentina's president, Javier Milei, defended his economic policies during the Madrid Economic Forum, where he affirmed that his reforms had helped revive growth and reduce the rampant inflation in his country.



"Wow, the model is working. Therefore, what I want to leave you with is the testimony that the ideas of freedom work," the leader declared during his speech.



Milei, a libertarian economist, came to power in December 2023 promising to fix an Argentine economy in crisis through cuts in public spending.



"We know what needs to be done, we know how it needs to be done. Therefore, let us not lack the courage to do it, because we are the ones who can put the whole world back on its feet," the Argentine leader continued.

​

​Milei claimed that Argentina's economy has been growing since April and that by next year, inflation “will be a thing of the past.”



"Today Argentina has embraced the path of growth. In 40 years it will be the first world power, without a doubt," he stressed.

News in development.