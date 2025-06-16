Gunmen assassinate Mexican mayor inside government palace
Elí García, a representative of the community of Agua Caliente, was also killed during the shooting.
A group of armed men shot a mayor dead in southern Mexico after storming the municipal government palace on Sunday, Oaxaca state police said.
The act occurred in the morning in the town of San Mateo Piñas, where four people forced their way into the office of mayor Lilia García "and shot her," according to the police report.
">
🚨Es asesinada Lilia Gema García, alcaldesa de San Mateo Piñas, en Oaxaca, al interior del palacio municipal…— Víctor Cabrera (@victorcabreramx) June 15, 2025
Oaxaca siendo Oaxaca.
De igual modo fue asesinado el síndico municipal y dos elementos de la policía local, quienes se encontraban en el lugar al momento del ataque.… pic.twitter.com/696RTFH1MM
Elí García, representative of the Agua Caliente community, also died during the shooting. In addition, two municipal police officers were wounded and were taken to a hospital for medical attention. So far, there are no reports on their state of health.
"There can be no impunity for this event," wrote the Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara on X regarding García's death.
Police detailed that the four assailants arrived at the Municipal Palace aboard two motorcycles, threatened the agents guarding the premises, entered the mayor's office and shot her, then fled in the same vehicles.
World
Journalist and former mayoral candidate murdered in Mexico
Diane Hernández
World
Double murder in the heart of Mexico, two officials shot in the capital city
Virginia Martínez
The state Attorney General's Office informed that it is investigating the attack, while military and federal agents deployed a security operation in the area.
Political violence in Mexico
Violence has also recently hit the capital, Mexico City, where two close associates of Mayor Clara Brugada were murdered a month ago in the streets.
Mexico has accumulated more than 450,000 homicides since the government launched a controversial anti-drug operation with military participation in 2006.