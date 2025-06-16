Voz media US Voz.us
Gunmen assassinate Mexican mayor inside government palace

Elí García, a representative of the community of Agua Caliente, was also killed during the shooting.

Diane Hernández
Published by
Diane Hernández

A group of armed men shot a mayor dead in southern Mexico after storming the municipal government palace on Sunday, Oaxaca state police said.

The act occurred in the morning in the town of San Mateo Piñas, where four people forced their way into the office of mayor Lilia García "and shot her," according to the police report.

Elí García, representative of the Agua Caliente community, also died during the shooting. In addition, two municipal police officers were wounded and were taken to a hospital for medical attention. So far, there are no reports on their state of health.

"There can be no impunity for this event," wrote the Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara on X regarding García's death.

Police detailed that the four assailants arrived at the Municipal Palace aboard two motorcycles, threatened the agents guarding the premises, entered the mayor's office and shot her, then fled in the same vehicles.

The state Attorney General's Office informed that it is investigating the attack, while military and federal agents deployed a security operation in the area.

Political violence in Mexico

In recent years, dozens of local officials have been targeted by organized crime in Mexico, and in 2024 alone, more than 320 politicians were killed by these groups.

Violence has also recently hit the capital, Mexico City, where two close associates of Mayor Clara Brugada were murdered a month ago in the streets.

Mexico has accumulated more than 450,000 homicides since the government launched a controversial anti-drug operation with military participation in 2006.
