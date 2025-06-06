China reportedly supplying Iran key missile material amid nuclear negotiations with the US

Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de junio, 2025

Sources said Iran expects shipments of ammonium perchlorate to arrive in the coming months that could fuel hundreds of ballistic missiles.

Iran's alleged intention is to rebuild its military capability while it discusses the future of its nuclear program with the United States.

According to the information, the situation comes after the Iranian regime ordered thousands of tons of ingredients for ballistic missiles from China. The fact was confirmed by people familiar with the transaction cited by The Wall Street Journal.

"An Iranian entity called Pishgaman Tejarat Rafi Novin Co. ordered the missile ingredients in the past few months from Hong Kong-based Lion Commodities Holdings Ltd., people familiar with the order said." The Wall Street Journal reported.

In addition, the news outlet noted that "Some of the material would likely be sent to militias in the region aligned with Iran, including Houthis in Yemen, one of the people said."