Ukraine under fire: Russia launches fierce missile and drone attack on Kiev

Published by Sabrina Martin 5 de junio, 2025

A new Russian air offensive hit the Ukrainian capital early Friday, leaving several residential buildings ablaze and triggering loud explosions as air defense forces tried to intercept enemy missiles and drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that the attack included ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles launched from multiple directions. In response, anti-aircraft sirens sounded throughout Kiev and defensive units were activated especially in the Obolon area.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported fires in at least two districts: Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the City Military administration, accused Moscow of deliberately targeting residential areas with drones. A high-rise building in the Solomyansky district was damaged by falling debris after one of the drones was intercepted.

The attack follows Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory

This new Russian offensive comes just days after a series of Ukrainian military operations that have directly impacted Russian territory. The Ukrainian security service launched large-scale drone strikes against airfields inside Russia, managing, according to Ukrainian sources, to destroy at least 41 military aircraft.

In addition, on Tuesday, Ukraine executed an underwater operation against the Kerch bridge - the only direct land link between Russia and the Crimean peninsula - using more than a ton of explosives placed underwater. This bridge, a symbol of Russia's annexation of Crimea, has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian attacks.

At the time of publication, no fatalities have been reported, but emergency services continue to assess the damage while fires are being extinguished in different parts of the capital. The situation remains critical.