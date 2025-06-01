White House presents Iran with nuclear deal it calls 'acceptable'

Published by Juan PeñaAFP 1 de junio, 2025

The White House sent Iran a proposal on its nuclear program that it described as "acceptable" and in Iran's interest to "accept," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Saturday.

"The special envoy [for the Middle East, Steve] Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it is in their interest to accept it," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, according to media reports.

The proposal comes shortly after a UN report revealed that Iran has increased its production of highly enriched uranium.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that during his visit to Tehran on Saturday, his Omani counterpart presented him with “elements of a U.S. proposal.”

According to AFP, the proposal calls on Iran to completely halt uranium enrichment and suggests the creation of a regional consortium for nuclear energy production. This group would include Iran, Saudi Arabia, other Arab states, and the United States.

Iran has held five rounds of talks with the United States in an effort to reach a new agreement to replace the nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from during his first term in 2018.