Published by Juan PeñaAFP 2 de junio, 2025

The second summit of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine concluded in Istanbul. Following the meeting between envoys from Kiev and Moscow, Ukrainian authorities announced plans for a new prisoner swap with Russia and expressed their intent to recover hundreds of minors deported to Russia from the occupied regions.

Ukrainian sources said the meeting did not end on a negative note but provided few additional details.

"Documents were exchanged through the mediation of the Turkish side, and we prepared a new release of prisoners of war," Zelensky said during a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania. The first round of talks between Moscow and Kiev on May 16 resulted in an exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side.

Similarly, Zelensky said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin should receive nothing after the invasion of Ukraine.

“The key to lasting peace is clear: the aggressor must not get any reward for the war,” Zelensky said at a news conference following the NATO summit in Vilnius. “Putin must not get anything that would justify his aggression.”

Kiev also said Monday that it sent Moscow a list of hundreds of Ukrainian children who, according to Ukrainian authorities, were "deported" by Russia, demanding their repatriation.

Andrii Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's cabinet, said on his Telegram account, “These are hundreds of children that Russia illegally deported, forcibly displaced or is holding in the [Ukrainian] territories temporarily occupied” by Moscow.

Second summit in Istanbul

Moscow and Kiev held their first round of direct talks on May 16 in the Turkish city, but the meeting produced few results, with both sides only agreeing to a large-scale prisoner swap.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky affirmed on Monday, before the start of the meeting, that his country was ready to "take the necessary steps for peace."

“Our delegation is now in Istanbul and ready to take the necessary steps for peace. Naturally, a starting point would be a cease-fire and humanitarian actions, the release of prisoners, and the return of children kidnapped and sent to Russia by Moscow,” Zelensky declared from Lithuania, adding a renewed call to sanction Russia if it brings “nothing” to this meeting in Turkey.

Summit after Operation "Red"

This new meeting comes just a day after a "large-scale" Ukrainian attack on Russian soil, extending as far as Siberia.

A large-scale coordinated drone assault targeted four Russian military airfields, damaging several dozen aircraft—including strategic bombers—according to Ukraine’s security services (SBU).

The Russian military announced Monday morning that it shot down 162 Ukrainian drones overnight, mostly targeting the border regions of Kursk and Belgorod. Meanwhile, Kiev claimed that Moscow launched 80 drones against its territory.

The new round of negotiations is set to begin Monday at 13:00 (10:00 GMT) at the Çırağan Palace, an Ottoman imperial building located on the shore of the Bosporus.

The Russian envoys arrived Sunday, while the Ukrainian delegation came on Monday morning.

Turkish mediation and difficult conditions Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will mediate the talks at the Çırağan Palace, an Ottoman imperial building on the Bosphorus shore.



Despite intensive diplomatic efforts from several countries, the two sides remain far from reaching an agreement, whether on a truce or a longer-term solution.



Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine’s priorities are "a complete and unconditional cease-fire," the "return of prisoners," and the repatriation of Ukrainian children whom Kiev alleges Moscow forcibly took to its territory. Additionally, the Ukrainian leader has requested a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin—a proposal the Kremlin has repeatedly rejected, questioning Zelensky’s legitimacy.



Russia rules out the "unconditional cease-fire" demanded by Ukraine and its Western allies, insisting instead that the so-called "root causes" of the conflict must be resolved first.



For Moscow, this includes Ukraine renouncing NATO membership and ceding the five Ukrainian regions that Russia claims were annexed. These conditions are unacceptable to Kiev, which demands a full withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees that Moscow rejects.



Russia’s chief negotiator in Istanbul is Vladimir Medinsky, Putin’s ideological adviser who led the failed 2022 negotiations and has authored articles justifying the invasion and questioning Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation.



The Ukrainian delegation is led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, seen as a pragmatic negotiator but whose record is shadowed by several scandals involving abuse of power and lack of transparency.

Lavrov spoke with Rubio ahead of Monday's summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone with his U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio, ahead of Monday’s summit, sources revealed Sunday.

"They discussed the situation in the Ukrainian crisis," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The officials "exchanged views on various initiatives aimed at a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, particularly plans for resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2," the agency reported, citing Tass news agency.

This conversation took place on the same day as an unprecedented Ukrainian drone strike against Russian military aviation. Lavrov and Rubio have held several telephone contacts in recent weeks.